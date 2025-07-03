James Chance/Getty Images

West Ham United’s pursuit of Slavia Prague star El Hadji Malick Diouf ‘doesn’t necessarily depend on’ the sale of Emerson Palmieri, according to ExWHUemployee.

The Hammers have taken a cautious approach in the ongoing window as they want to be wise at spending cash while dealing with a tight budget.

West Ham have been insistent that they do need to sell to buy to keep in line with financial rules.

Graham Potter has still identified targets they want to pursue in the ongoing window and among them is Slavia Prague’s left-sided player Diouf.

The 20-year-old netted seven goals while laying on three assists in 27 league games and he also performed brilliantly in Slavia Prague’s Europa League campaign.

West Ham consider him as their priority target for the left-back role, a position where Emerson operated last season for them.

The Brazilian is entering the final year of his contract with West Ham and the club have an option to extend his contract for a further year.

Emerson’s future at the London Stadium is in doubt as he has suitors in Italy in the form of Lazio, who have enquired about him.

Player Age Oli Scarles 19 Emerson Palmieri 30 West Ham’s left-backs

However, Diouf’s arrival in London ‘doesn’t necessarily depend on’ Emerson moving out of West Ham.

West Ham think that the 20-year-old could command a fee in the region of £20m, but Slavia Prague do not agree with the Hammers’ valuation.

The Prague outfit want a transfer fee well over £20m, but Potter’s side are holding their ground firmly over their valuation as they do not want to over pay for their target.

They also have other targets on their mind in the form of Eintracht Frankfurt’s Nathaniel Brown and Ipswich Town’s Leif Davies.

West Ham are still in discussions with Slavia Prague as they hope they will be able to strike a deal.