Serie A outfit Lazio have made it clear that ‘no discount’ will be given to West Ham United and Leeds United amid both clubs being interested in left-back Nuno Tavares.

Leeds are in need of a new left-back following Junior Firpo’s departure this month to La Liga club Real Betis after his deal expired.

They have been linked with a few left-backs around Europe, and Lazio’s Tavares, who was at Arsenal, is the latest name on their radar.

Leeds are not the only Premier League club in for him, though, as West Ham are also monitoring his situation, on the back of a fine campaign at Lazio.

Slavia Prague’s El Hadji Malick Diouf is West Ham’s prime choice for the left-back position, but the former Gunners man is also on their list as they have no agreement for Diouf yet.

Lazio paid around €9m to Arsenal this summer to keep Tavares, following his loan, and the north Londoners have added a chunky sell-on clause to his deal as well.

Lazio have set a €20m to €25m price tag for the Portugal left-back if they sell him in this window.

Competition Details Serie A 23 apps, 8 assists Europa League 6 apps, 1 assist Coppa Italia 1 app Nuno Tavares’ season

And according to Italian outlet Calciomercato.it, they will not give wealthy Premier League clubs any discount for the 25-year-old.

Tavares has played 40 games in England in his career so far and his ability to attack from the left-back position has made him an interesting choice for the Hammers and the Whites.

They, however, must take into account the injury issues of Tavares, who missed games due to injury in the recent season with Lazio.

Lazio feel that given the money Premier League sides have, they should not be looking at cutting the 25-year-old’s price tag.

Now it remains to be seen if either of the Premier League sides will be stepping up their interest in Tavares in the coming weeks and make an offer for him, and if they do, how close it is to Lazio’s asking price.