Swiss outfit FC Basel are set to receive a cash windfall due to the sell-on clause they have on Everton target Thierno Barry.

The Toffees are keen on signing a centre forward in the ongoing window after Dominic Calvert-Lewin left the club at the expiry of his deal.

Everton identified Villarreal attacker Barry as a potential candidate and in recent days they decided to intensify their effort to land the striker.

Barry has a €40m release clause in his contract with Villarreal, but Everton did not want to trigger the clause and chose to negotiate the price tag.

The Merseyside outfit managed to negotiate down Villarreal’s asking price to €35m with add-ons, and it has been suggested that they have agreed to a deal now.

Villarreal signed the 22-year-old from Basel last summer, paying a transfer fee in the region of €13.5m with a future sell-on clause added in the deal.

Now due to the clause in Barry’s deal, according to Swiss outlet Corner Magazine, Basel are set to receive €6m out of the transfer fee the Spanish outfit will get from Everton.

Player From Fee Gylfi Sigurdsson Swansea City £45 m Richarlison Watford £35 m Amadou Onana Lille £30 m Romelu Lukaku Chelsea £28 m Alex Iwobi Arsenal £28 m Everton F.C.'s top 5 record transfers

Barry joined Basel in 2023 and made 40 appearances for them where he scored 20 goals while registering five assists before leaving them last summer.

The Toffees made Carlos Alcaraz’s loan deal permanent at the start of the summer and if all goes well, then Barry will be their second signing.

Due to his performances in the recent season with Villarreal, he was selected to represent the French Under-21 squad in the 2025 European Under-21 Championship, where he scored one goal in five appearances.

Now Everton will try to complete his medical as soon as possible so that he can join Moyes during the first pre-season practice.

For Basel, who won the Swiss Super League last season, the windfall will give them extra power in the transfer market.