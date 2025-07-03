Richard Pelham/Getty Images

Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham United are expected to be left disappointed in their chase of Nelson Weiper, who is now tipped to stay at Mainz.

The Germany Under-21 striker showed his goalscoring qualities in the recently ended European Under-21 Championship in Slovakia.

Germany Under-21s lost in the final to England Under-21s 3-2, but Weiper scored one of the two goals for Germany on the night.

He was only behind Stuttgart’s Nick Woltemade and Liverpool’s Harvey Elliott in the scoring charts, with four goals in the tournament.

The tournament in the ongoing transfer window has made him a target for several clubs, with Spurs and West Ham both widely credited with wanting him.

However, according to German daily Bild (via Fussball Transfers), Weiper is ‘expected to’ sign a new contract at Die Nullfunfer.

The 20-year-old is currently on his extended holiday following the European Under-21 Championship and he is expected to sign a new deal when he returns to the club.

Season Position 2024–25 17th 2023–24 5th 2022–23 8th 2021–22 4th 2020–21 7th Tottenham Hotspur’s last five league finishes

Weiper’s current contract at Mainz is valid only until the summer of 2026, and the Bundesliga club are keen to tie him on a longer contract to elevate his price.

Sporting director Christian Heidel said: “We had a long conversation in the winter in which I outlined what we planned for him. Now comes the next step. When he returns from vacation, we’ll sit down together again and see what happen.”

He has been at Die Nullfunfer since he was only eight, and in the recent campaign, he featured in 25 games for the senior team.

West Ham and Spurs had underwhelming Premier League campaigns and bringing a striker is on their agenda.

German side RB Leipzig are also keen and it remains to be seen if either Spurs or the Irons will make a move for him this summer.