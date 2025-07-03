Ed Sykes/Getty Images

The transfer fee that Portuguese outfit Braga are set to pay Celtic for Gustaf Lagerbielke has been identified as an exit is close to being sealed.

The 25-year-old defender from Sweden never got himself going at Celtic Park and could only manage ten appearances over the course of his two-year stay.

One of those two years was spent in the Netherlands with FC Twente, for whom he featured in both the Eredivisie and the Europa League.

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers, though, has no future plans for him and is looking to cash in.

A move to sell him is close to being finalised with Braga paying them a fee of around €3m, according to Portuguese sports daily O Jogo.

He is set to undergo his medical before putting pen-to-paper to a five-year contract.

Celtic had spent around €3.5m to sign Lagerbielke from IF Elfsborg in 2023.

Player From Fee Arne Engels FC Augsburg £11m Adam Idah Norwich City £9.5m Odsonne Edouard Paris Saint‑Germain £9m Jota Rennes £9m Christopher Jullien Toulouse £7m Celtic F.C.’s top 5 record transfers

The sale two years later, therefore, will not be financially beneficial for them.

It had initially been reported that Braga had submitted a €2m bid to sign Lagerbielke.

They are also expected to lose Nicolas Kuhn in the coming weeks, with Italian side Como having agreed a deal to sign him.

Celtic’s transfer activity has not only been limited to outgoings, with significant movements being seen on the incoming front as well.

Kieran Tierney, Ross Doohan, Benjamin Nygren and Callum Osmand are the players they have already signed so far.

Celtic’s season is set to start early with the Champions League qualifiers and it remains a challenge for Rodgers to get his house in order before things get going.