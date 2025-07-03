George Wood/Getty Images

Departing Sunderland loan star Salis Abdul Samed ‘is looking for a way out’ of French outfit Lens amid his return to the club from the Black Cats.

Premier League new boys Sunderland signed the 25-year-old midfielder from Lens last year to add some quality in their midfield.

Samed suffered a muscle injury at the start of his Sunderland career, which saw him making his first league appearance in January.

After his return, the defensive midfielder struggled to get into the first team while suffering another injury in March.

Samed made a total of eleven appearances for the Black Cats and he is now heading back to Lens following the end of his loan.

It has been suggested that the Ghanaian international is drawing interest from Bundesliga, with Stuttgart being among his admirers.

Lens want to offload the midfielder and cash in on him with Samed having three more years left on his contract.

Club Years JMG Academy 2019-2021 Clermont (loan) 2019-2022 Clermont 2021-2022 Lens 2022- Sunderland (loan) 2024-2025 Salis Abdul Samed’s career history

Sunderland opted against making the Lens star’s loan spell permanent, and in midfield, they confirmed the signing of Enzo Le Fee from Roma, Habib Diarra from Strasbourg and are close to signing Noah Sadiki from Union SG.

Now, according to French journalist Sebastien Denis, Samed ‘is looking for a way out’ of the club, even though there is no rush.

The defensive midfielder is set to be back at the training ground to start pre-season with Lens today.

Samed will be looking at options available in his hands before making a decision on his future.

It remains to be seen if a return to England might be possible for the player.

He has made 72 appearances for the French outfit since joining them in the winter of 2023 and has also racked up 19 caps for the Ghana national team.