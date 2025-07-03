Michael Regan/Getty Images

Leeds United have asked about about Juventus star Timothy Weah amid strong interest from Premier League rivals Everton.

The newly promoted Premier League side are keen on doing business to help them survive the upcoming season in the top flight.

Leeds have shown their eagerness to bring in players so far in this window and they have recruited players like Lukas Nmecha, Jaka Bijol and Sebastiaan Bornauw to boost Daniel Farke’s squad.

They are looking to bring in forward players to help their cause and recently have been linked with Juventus winger Weah.

The 25-year-old is not in the plans of Igor Tudor next season and Juventus want to cash in on him to generate money.

Weah has several admirers in the Premier League in the form of Nottingham Forest and Everton and the Tricky Trees were keen to secure his services.

Nottingham Forest tried to convince the USA international on a move to City Ground, but Weah have rejected them as he wants to explore other options and they pulled the plug on their efforts.

Player From Fee Gylfi Sigurdsson Swansea City £45 m Richarlison Watford £35 m Amadou Onana Lille £30 m Romelu Lukaku Chelsea £28 m Alex Iwobi Arsenal £28 m Everton F.C.'s top 5 record transfers

Nuno Espirito Santo’s side being out of the race has now opened it up and Everton are interested in taking Weah to the Hill Dickinson Stadium.

Now Leeds are also in the hunt, as according to Italian journalist Mirko Di Natale, Leeds have ‘enquired’ regarding Weah and Everton are ‘still very interested in’ him.

Daniel Farke wants to add quality in his attacking department and Leeds consider that the 25-year-old could provide them with that.

Everton are in the market to strengthen their forward department but have yet to bring in a player in the ongoing window.

They have set their eyes on Villarreal’s Thierno Barry and are well on the way to signing him, but David Moyes is likely to want more.

Weah has three more years left on his contract and it is still unclear whether he will want to join a side this summer who will not be able to offer him European football.