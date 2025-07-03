George Wood/Getty Images

Ligue 1 outfit Monaco appreciate Everton and Leeds United target Timothy Weah, but they must sell one of their stars before they can make a move for him.

Juventus are willing to let go of the USA international this summer and Premier League clubs have shown concrete interest in him.

Nottingham Forest had a bid accepted for Weah, but he was never interested in making the move, and the Tricky Trees had to pull the plug late last month.

His rejection, though, has not discouraged other English clubs, as the likes of Everton and Leeds have gone in for him.

And it was suggested very recently that the Elland Road outfit have made an enquiry about the versatile American to explore a deal.

Everton are also not unaware of Weah’s talents, as the Toffees remain interested in the Juventus wide man this summer.

However, now they face competition from Ligue 1, as Monaco are showing their interest in Weah, as they ‘appreciate’ him, according to French outlet Foot Mercato.

Club New York Red Bulls (youth) Paris Saint-Germain Celtic (loan) Lille Juventus Timothy Weah’s former clubs

But the French top-flight side will not be able to make an approach for Weah until they sell Vanderson.

Weah can play almost anywhere on the pitch and Monaco see him potentially as a striker, a position which he used to play before.

Monaco will be playing in the Champions League in the upcoming term and if they get serious about him, Leeds and Everton could have a hard time convincing him.

Now it remains to be seen if either of the interested Premier League clubs will make a move for him before Monaco get the chance to offload Vanderson, which would pave their path towards going for Weah.