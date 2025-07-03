Stuart Franklin/Getty Images

Aston Villa midfielder Enzo Barrenechea is a top target for Real Betis, but the financial cost of the deal make him ‘practically unviable’ at the moment.

The Argentine midfielder joined the Villans last summer from Juventus in a double deal which saw Samuel Illing-Junior joining them with him, while Douglas Luiz went to Turin.

Unai Emery, though, did not consider him part of his plans in the recent season, and Valencia loaned him in.

He played a crucial part in the second half of the season at Mestalla under Carlos Corberan and he grabbed the attention of some clubs.

Valencia want to keep him for another season and Aston Villa are open to offers for his services this summer.

Betis, who will be featuring in the Europa League next season like the Villans, are interested in him.

According to Spanish outlet Mundo Betis, Betis consider him a top option this summer, but his Premier League salary is making it very difficult for them to make a move.

Player Club Enzo Barrenechea Aston Villa Wilfried Ndidi Leicester City Rolando Mandragora Fiorentina Morten Frendrup Genoa Under consideration at Betis

Betis are losing their highly-rated Johnny Cardoso to Atletico Madrid, which has made them look for a new defensive midfielder.

Manuel Pellegrini believes that Barrenechea is a perfect fit in his system, but there would need to be some change in the financial cost for Betis to be able to push through a move.

It is unclear whether Aston Villa would consider paying part of his salary during any loan to Betis.

Leicester City’s Wilfried Ndidi is also a player they are considering, but his high wages also make him an equally difficult option.

Betis may need to wait until the later parts of the transfer window to see how it goes for him at Villa Park, with their pre-season set to kick off on 16th July.