Charlton Athletic are set to miss out on Brighton’s Odeluga Offiah, as the defender is set to join Preston North End, according to journalist Richard Cawley.

Nathan Jones took the Addicks back to the Championship following their impressive defensive performances in the League One playoffs.

The Charlton board have started making their moves as Stockport County’s Tanto Olaofe has been signed to strengthen their frontline.

However, they must make sure that they solidify their backline further in the Championship to ensure safety.

Charlton Athletic showed their interest in Premier League club Brighton’s versatile defender Offiah.

Jones saw him up close in the recent League One campaign, as the Seagulls defender was on loan at Blackpool.

However, the Addicks are on the verge of missing out on the Brighton man, as fellow Championship side Preston North End are close to signing him.

It has been suggested that the Lilywhites are closing towards a permanent deal for the 22-year-old.

Preston North End were in real danger of getting relegated in the recent Championship season, and now they are set to sign a new defender.

Offiah is comfortable playing as a centre-back or a right-back and could be a smart swoop for the Lilywhites as they could get him for a very reasonable fee.

The 22-year-old played 45 times for Steve Bruce’s side in the previous campaign, nearing 4,000 minutes in the process.

Now he looks set to step up to the Championship with Paul Heckingbottom’s men in the approaching campaign.

It remains to be seen if Brighton, who are smart operators in the transfer market, include a sell-on clause in the agreement for Offiah, which would increase their interest in him flourishing at Deepdale.