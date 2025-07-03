Michael Regan/Getty Images

Newcastle United have put in a new bid for Nottingham Forest winger Anthony Elanga and are ‘pushing to get it done’, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

Eddie Howe recently suffered disappointment when top attacking target Joao Pedro headed for Chelsea instead of Newcastle.

Pedo was a player the Magpies wanted and bid for, but the Brazilian found the lure of Chelsea to be too much to ignore.

Now Newcastle are bidding to make up for that disappointment by pushing hard for Elanga.

They have already had one bid for him rejected by Nottingham Forest, but have now just offered £55m.

Talks are happening between the two clubs as Newcastle push hard to get the deal over the line.

Newcastle chased Elanga last summer to try to take him to St James’ Park, but they saw their bids rejected by Forest.

12 months on and he remains their top winger target, with the Magpies determined to do all they can to sign him.

Club Years Manchester United 2021-2023 Nottingham Forest 2023- Anthony Elanga’s career history

Whether a £55m bid will do the trick remains to be seen, but with discussions happening between both clubs, there looks to be a willingness to do business.

Newcastle had also shown interest in Celtic winger Nicolas Kuhn, but he is heading to sign for Italian side Como.

Como have agreed a fee for the German winger and are moving to finalise his arrival on a deal worth just over £16m.

Elanga is a much more expensive option for Newcastle, who are in a position to spend more freely this summer than in previous windows.

Losing the winger would be a blow for a Nottingham Forest side who fought Newcastle for a top five finish in the Premier League last season, but the level of bid may get so high that the Tricky Trees feel compelled to accept.