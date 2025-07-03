Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Nottingham Forest’s bid for Trabzonspor defender Arseniy Batahov has fallen short by €3m, but the Turkish club have still started making preparations for life without him.

The six-foot Ukrainian defender missed a chunk of last season in Turkey with multiple injury issues, but at the age of 23 he is still considered to be a promising prospect at the back.

There are multiple clubs hot on his heels with offers coming in from England and Italy, as sides seek to take him away from Trabzonspor.

Nottingham Forest, who have failed to add any players to their ranks so far, are keen on taking Batahov to England.

An official bid from the Tricky Trees has ‘reached the €11m-€12m range’.

However, according to Turkish journalist Safa Can Konuksever, Nottingham Forest’s offer has failed to please Trabzonspor, who are not willing to part ways with the player for anything less than €15m.

That means that there is still a €3m gap that Nottingham Forest have to close to make Batahov one of their own.

Club Years Dnipro 2018-2022 Polissya Zhytomor (loan) 2022 Zorya Luhansk 2022-2024 Trabzonspor 2024- Arseniy Batahov’s career history

Whether Nuno Espirito Santo’s club are willing to bridge the gap remains to be seen, but Trabzonspor have started making preparations for life without Batahov.

Ajax’s Ahmetcan Kaplan is being looked at to replace the 23-year-old in the event that he is sold this summer.

Nottingham Forest could add significant money to their coffers by selling Anthony Elanga to Newcastle United, with talks happening this evening.

They are also working to sign full-back Pablo Maffeo from Mallorca, but were forced to pull out of a chase for Timothy Weah, as the player prefers a move to a Champions League club.

Trabzonspor have already transacted with an English team this summer, signing Paul Onuachu from Southampton.