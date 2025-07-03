Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

Roma are exploring a deal for Wesley Franca where Everton can splash the cash to land him from Flamengo and loan him to the Giallorossi with an obligation to buy.

Roma are in financial trouble and they are operating on a strict budget with the intention to help Gian Piero Gasperini to build a squad that can be competitive in Europe

They are looking to sign a right-back and they have Flamengo’s Wesley on their transfer wish list, but Flamengo’s high asking price is something they are not willing to pay

Wesley is very highly rated at Flamengo and in March made his debut for the Brazil national team against Colombia.

Flamengo want a transfer fee in the region of €30m to part ways with their talented right-back, but Roma do not want to pay such a high price and are only willing to go up to €25m.

However, they have another plan in mind to get help from Premier League outfit Everton to secure a deal for Wesley for them.

According to Italian daily Corriere dello Sport (via Tutto Mercato), Roma want Everton to pay the transfer fee of the 21-year-old Brazilian and loan the player to them with an obligation to buy the following summer.

Everton and Roma share the same ownership under The Friedkin Group and the Giallorossi have been in a tighter financial position.

Player Age Seamus Coleman 36 Jake O’Brien 24 Nathan Patterson 23 Everton’s right-back options

The Friedkin hierarchy think that Everton not being in any European competition next season could help them with the transfer of the player, as Roma need to meet UEFA’s financial rules.

Wesley has already featured in 133 games for the Brazilian side and represented them at the FIFA Club World Cup, where he made two appearances.

Everton themselves are short in the right-back department with the departure of Ashley Young and they are also looking at the market for a solution.

The Toffees did believe they had a deal with Kenny Tete agreed upon, but the right-back ended up snubbing the Toffees to stay at Fulham.

David Moyes’ side are also dealing with a budget and will want to use the money at their disposal wisely and it is unclear whether a transfer for Wesley will put a dent in Everton’s own transfer budget.