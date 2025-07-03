Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Celtic are set to lose winger Nicolas Kuhn as Como have agreed a deal to sign him from the Bhoys, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

Kuhn has been tipped to depart Celtic Park this summer, despite being a regular in Brendan Rodgers’ side and making big contributions on the pitch.

German Bundesliga side RB Leipzig were pushing for the former Rapid Vienna man, but they have been pushed aside.

Now it is Italy which is set to be Kuhn’s destination as Como have agreed a deal with Celtic to sign him.

The ‘transfer fee will be’ €19m for the German winger to move to Italy, with a medical now needing to be passed by the winger.

Kuhn has also already agreed personal terms with the Italian Serie A side.

That means it should be straightforward for him to sign for Como, as long as he can come through a medical without an issue.

Como have Cesc Fabregas at the helm and are already showing their ambition in the transfer market this summer.

They have just landed Jesus Rodriguez from Real Betis, despite the winger attracting attention from Aston Villa.

Now Kuhn will add to Como’s attacking weapons as they look to enjoy a good Serie A campaign next season.

Newcastle United have been regularly linked with Kuhn, but the Magpies appear to be looking elsewhere for a winger.

They saw an offer for Nottingham Forest’s Anthony Elanga rejected.

While Celtic have signed Benjamin Nygren, it remains to be seen how they will deal with Kuhn’s absence.

Rodgers will not want to see his side go backwards in Europe following a fine Champions League campaign last term, while Rangers are making changes to try to push Celtic domestically.