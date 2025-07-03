Ed Sykes/Getty Images

Championship outfit Watford have ‘shifted gears’ in their efforts to sign Caen’s striker Alexandre Mendy by tabling an official bid for him.

The scouts of the Vicarage Road outfit have identified the Guinea-Bissau forward as one of the options they can look at to strengthen their attack next season.

The 31-year-old, who has 72 Ligue 2 and 14 Ligue 1 goals to his name, scored eleven of them last term, but was unable to prevent Caen from getting relegated.

He has now entered the final 12 months of his contract at Caen and Watford have been chasing his signature.

Mendy was previously chased by Sunderland last summer and he was keen to make the move to the Stadium of Light.

Caen eventually blocked Mendy moving to Sunderland, but he could head to England this summer instead.

According to French sports daily L’Equipe, Watford have now ‘shifted gears’ in their pursuit of Mendy by offering €1m.

The Hornets are now hopeful that Caen will accept their bid and then allow them to get a deal over the line.

They have already held talks with the entourage of the striker in an effort to convince him of the move.

Watford sacked Tom Cleverley earlier this year after they finished well short of the playoffs and now Paulo Pezzolano is in charge.

It remains to be seen if Caen will feel that €1m is enough for Mendy, who they risk losing for nothing next summer.

Mendy has never played his club football outside of France before.