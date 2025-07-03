Richard Pelham/Getty Images

Watford are in advanced negotiations to sign Metz attacker Pape Diallo on a deal worth £4.3m, according to journalist Nizaar Kinsella.

Tom Cleverley could not take Watford to the Championship top six in the recent season and he was sacked after the season ended.

Even though Paulo Pezzolano’s appointment has raised a few eyebrows, the club hierarchy are showing ambition in the summer window.

The likes of Hector Kyprianou, Nathan Baxter and Marc Bola have already joined, but the Hornets are far from finished with their business.

Watford are also stepping up efforts to sign Caen hitman Alexandre Mendy, who has more suitors.

But now they are making progress in signing a winger from the French league, as they are in talks with Metz for Diallo.

The Hornets are currently in advanced negotiations with the newly promoted Ligue 1 side to get their hands on the 21-year-old.

Game Competition Charlton (A) Championship Norwich City (H) EFL Cup QPR (H) Championship Watford’s opening three games

Watford owner Gino Pozzo is not afraid to spend and that the club are prepared to spend £4.3m for the Senegalese shows it even more.

He featured in 33 games for Les Grenats in the recent Ligue 2 campaign and scored seven times while assisting his team-mates with five more goals.

Pezzolano’s side are pushing to secure a deal for the 21-year-old winger in the coming days.

Watford will want to get him in through the door as soon as possible to put him at Pezzolano’s disposal over the course of pre-season.

They are in friendly action on 8th July against Boreham Wood.

The Hornets are due to begin their Championship campaign by taking on newly promoted Charlton Athletic at the Valley on 9th August.