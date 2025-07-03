Carl Recine/Getty Images

Premier League outfit Wolves are set to make a bid worth €20m for Flamengo’s 20-year-old striker Wallace Yan in the coming days.

The Molineux outfit are going through a rejig this summer as they bid to support boss Vitor Pereira.

Matheus Cunha joined Manchester United, which saw Wolves pocket more than €73m for the Brazilian attacker.

Jorgen Strand Larsen’s loan move has been made permanent, while Fer Lopez came from Celta Vigo, but they are not stopping yet.

Striker Goncalo Guedes has been made available in the market and bringing in at least one more attacker is on their agenda.

Flamengo’s young attacker Yan is their latest target and they are set to make a solid move for the Brazilian.

According to Brazilian journalist Bruno Lemos, Wolves ‘are expected to submit an official offer’ in the coming days and it will be for in excess of €20m.

Brazilian Position Andre Midfielder Pedro Lima Defender Joao Gomes Midfielder Brazilians at Wolves

The 20-year-old can play as a striker or behind a forward and he is comfortable playing as a left winger as well.

Yan has played the majority of his football for Flamengo Under-20s, but he also has 18 appearances for the Menago to his name.

The Flamengo striker already has six senior goals and three senior assists, and it remains to be seen if Wolves’ €20m offer is going to be enough to take him to Molineux this summer.

Premier League teams in recent seasons have set their sights on the Brazilian market to snap up promising talents, with Wolves snapping up midfielder Andre from Fluminense.

They also have Joao Gomes and Pedro Lima as Brazilians in the first team squad, which would reassure Yan about settling in at the English side.