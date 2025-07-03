Alex Livesey/Getty Images

Wolves are monitoring Genk star Zakaria El Ouahdi, who is also drawing attention from German outfit Wolfsburg.

The Midlands outfit under the leadership of Vitor Pereira are planning to strengthen certain areas of the squad to be competitive next season.

The right-back position is an area they will need recruitment for, as Nelson Semedo’s contract expires at the end of June and it is unsure whether he will sign a new deal amid interest from Besiktas.

Matt Doherty and Ki-Jana Hoever have also entered the final years of their contract with Wolves and young Pedro Lima remains as another option.

Wolves are considering bringing in a new right-back who will be able to provide quality and experience in that department.

And their search has led them to the Jupiler Pro League, as according to Belgian daily Het Laaste Nieuws they are currently monitoring the situation of Genk’s El Ouahdi.

The 23-year-old right-back joined Genk in 2023 and last season featured in 36 league games for them while making eight goal contributions.

Competition Finish Belgian second division Champion Africa U23 Cup Winner Olympic Games Bronze What Zakaria El Ouahdi has won

El Ouahdi is gathering interest from other European outfits, with Bundesliga club Wolfsburg particularly interested in signing the Moroccan international.

French outfit Rennes are also keeping a close eye on El Ouahdi, who has three more years left on his contract with the Belgian outfit.

Wolves might not rush in their decision to sign him, as they are also seriously considering Sassuolo’s Jeremy Toljan.

Toljan is out of contract with the Italian outfit and it is suggested that he has a host of suitors in the market as well.

Now all eyes will be on Wolves to see whether they will try to pursue a deal for free agent Toljan or rival Wolfsburg and Rennes for El Ouahdi’s signature.