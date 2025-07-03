Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Wolves now look like they are set to miss out on 1.FC Nurnberg’s Caspar Jander, as the midfielder has verbally agreed to join Stuttgart.

The Molineux outfit are rebuilding this summer, as they look to make sure they stay away from relegation danger next term.

The likes of Rayan Ait Nouri and Matheus Cunha have left, while Nelson Semedo could also follow them out of the door.

Vitor Pereira finished the recent season on a high and it remains to be seen how the club hierarchy back him in this summer window.

They have been looking to bring a new midfielder in and have been linked with a number of options around Europe.

Nurnberg’s 22-year-old German midfield star Jander has been linked with the English club.

According to German journalist Florian Plettenberg, the Germany Under-21 international has reached a verbal agreement with Bundesliga side Stuttgart.

Season Position 2024–25 16th 2023–24 14th 2022–23 13th 2021–22 10th 2020–21 13th Wolverhampton Wanderers’ last five league finishes

It has been suggested that Jander’s video call with Stuttgart boss Sebastian Hoenes, with efforts from sporting director Fabian Wohlgemuth, made it possible.

And with the latest development now, it looks like Wolves will be missing out on the German midfielder.

Stuttgart have formally confirmed to Nurnberg that they want to sign the 22-year-old midfield general this summer and negotiations have also started.

Now it remains to be seen where Wolves will set their eyes on next, as it looks like Jander is preferring a move to the German first-tier.

Wolves may well still keep their eyes on his progress as he could become a target again in future transfer windows.