Wycombe Wanderers have had a bid rejected by Barnsley for Luca Connell, who was at Celtic for three years, according to journalist Mike Keegan.

Connell came through Bolton Wanderers’ youth system and the Bhoys picked him up back in 2019, when he was only 18, with him featuring in three games for Celtic B.

They paid £350,000 for the central midfielder and following two loan spells to Queen’s Park, they let him leave for Barnsley.

In the summer of 2022, he joined Barnsley and has become an important player for the Tykes.

The 24-year-old midfield star has clocked 123 games for the League One side and his performances have not gone unnoticed.

Fellow third-tier English side Wycombe Wanderers, who were very close to getting promoted to the Championship, are genuinely interested in the 24-year-old.

And now it has been suggested that they made a substantial and ‘surprising’ offer for the Barnsley skipper, but the Tykes have rejected their offer.

Club Years Bolton Wanderers 2019 Celtic 2019-2022 Queen’s Park (loan 2021-2022 Barnsley 2022- Luca Connell’s career history

It has been suggested that, unless the Chairboys make an offer that goes into seven figures, Barnsley will not even consider discussing a transfer for their captain.

Connell’s contract does not expire until the summer of 2027 and that puts the Tykes in a strong position to keep hold of their midfield general.

The former Ireland Under-21 international made 46 appearances in the recent campaign, clocking more than 3,600 minutes in the process.

Now it remains to be seen if Mike Dodds’ side will improve upon their offer for Connell to get him through the door this summer.