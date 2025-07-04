George Wood/Getty Images

Leeds United are looking at another potential raid on the Bundesliga as they hunt a new number one between the sticks this summer.

Daniel Farke depended on Illan Meslier for the majority of last season, but during the last half of the campaign, he lost his spot to Karl Darlow.

Meslier made some horrendous mistakes last season, due to which he received criticism from former players and the Leeds fan base.

Meslier is expected to be sold this summer and Leeds have been looking at a number of goalkeepers across Europe.

Leeds have been active in the market, but they have yet to sign a goalkeeper, something which is likely to change soon.

Now Leeds are looking at Mainz custodian Robin Zentner, according to journalist Beren Cross, with the shot-stopper ‘among the options’ the Whites have shortlisted.

This summer Farke has often looked at the German market, which he knows very well due to spending a large part of his coaching career there, to look for new signings.

Lukas Nmecha and Sebastiaan Bornauw arrived from Wolfsburg, while Leeds continue to be linked with players in the country.

Club Country Lippstadt Germany Borussia Dortmund II Germany Norwich City England Krasnodar Russia Borussia Monchengladbach Germany Leeds United England Daniel Farke’s managerial jobs

Farke looking to Germany should come as little surprise as it emerged earlier this year that he feels there are bargains to be had in the country.

Zentner is a product of the Mainz academy system and last season he kept nine clean sheets in 32 league games as his side finished sixth in the Bundesliga.

He has three years left on his contract and Mainz are in the Conference League next season, which could influence his decision-making if Leeds come calling.

The Yorkshire giants also have Lyon’s Lucas Perri, who has a contract with the French outfit until 2028, on their radar.

Lyon have been relegated to Ligue 2 due to financial issues, but the club are appealing the decision.

Leeds are currently monitoring the situation at Lyon, along with a host of other European sides.