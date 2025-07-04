Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Celtic centre-back Maik Nawrocki is set to join German side Hannover on loan with an option to buy and he has completed his medical.

The 24-year-old centre-back joined Celtic from Legia Warsaw in the summer of 2023 but failed to claim a spot in the Bhoys starting line-up.

Last season Nawrocki made only four appearances for Celtic in all competitions and he is down the pecking order under Brendan Rodgers.

The Polish defender has three years left on his contract with Celtic and it is unlikely that his game time will improve in Glasgow.

Nawrocki wants to secure regular football in the upcoming season and a way out of Celtic seems to be the only way to do so.

In Germany, 2. Bundesliga outfit Hannover are keen to acquire his services and they entered into negotiations with Celtic.

And according to German broadcaster Sky Deutschland, the Hoops and Hannover have come to an agreement whereby Nawrocki will join the German outfit on loan with the club having an option to make his move permanent in the future.

Player From Fee Arne Engels FC Augsburg £11m Adam Idah Norwich City £9.5m Odsonne Edouard Paris Saint‑Germain £9m Jota Rennes £9m Christopher Jullien Toulouse £7m Celtic F.C.’s top 5 record transfers

The Polish defender has already undergone his medical and the final details of his move are being made permanent as he is set for a move to Germany.

Nawrocki is no stranger to German football, as he came through the Werder Bremen academy system but never featured for their senior side.

Now with Nawrocki set to leave and a deal with Braga set to sign Gustaf Lagerbielke, Celtic might look to add to the centre-back department in the ongoing window.

Nawrocki has made only 18 appearances for the Bhoys in his career and has won two league titles with them.

Celtic have been active in the ongoing window as they look to continue dominating in the Scottish Premiership.