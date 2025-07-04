Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Tottenham Hotspur, Everton and Nottingham Forest are all in the mix for Palmeiras midfielder Richard Rios and the ‘competition is high’ for his signature.

The 25-year-old Colombian midfielder joined Brazilian giants Palmeiras from Guarani in 2023 and has been impressive for them in the engine room.

Rios is a versatile player and has featured in 34 games for the Brazilian side so far this season, the majority in the defensive midfield position.

He is gathering interest from the Premier League, with Tottenham, Everton and Nottingham Forest lining up for his signature.

A new era is set to begin at Spurs under Thomas Frank and he is targeting fresh faces to bolster the squad ahead of the return of Champions League football.

Everton are also no strangers to the South American market, as they have already signed Carlos Alcaraz from Flamengo and now are keen to bring Rios to their squad.

According to Italian daily Corriere dello Sport (via Tutto Mercato), ‘competition is high’ for Rios, with Tottenham, Everton and Nottingham Forest all namechecked as suitors. Inter Milan are also keen, as are Al-Hilal.

Game Minutes FC Porto 87 Al Ahly 90 Inter Miami 90 Botafogo 120 Richard Rios’ FIFA Club World Cup appearances

Inter Milan have already enquired about the midfielder’s availability and he has a €100m release clause in his contract, but Palmeiras are willing to negotiate from a position of €30m.

Nottingham Forest in the past have ventured into the South American market to sign players and they are looking to add quality and depth to their midfield.

They are in the Conference League in the upcoming season and Nuno Espirito Santo will want to bring in versatile players like Rios to take off the workload from his squad due to those extra games.

Tottenham and Inter Milan might get the edge, as they will be able to offer Rios Champions League football, but the task at hand remains to agree to a deal with Palmeiras first.

Rios is currently participating in the FIFA Club World Cup for Palmeiras and on Saturday he will face English outfit Chelsea in the quarter-final of the tournament.

Saudi Pro League side Al-Hilal however may well have the finances to offer personal terms superior to all of Rios’ European suitors.