Matt McNulty/Getty Images

Everton were ‘never truly in the race’ for the services of defender Kyle Walker, who is set to join Burnley from Manchester City.

The Toffees have been looking to bring a new right-back in following Ashley Young’s departure after his contract expired at the end of last month.

Nathan Patterson and the experienced Seamus Coleman are the only natural choices for that position at the club now.

Everton did reach a verbal agreement with Fulham right-back Kenny Tete, but he had a rethink and decided to sign a new deal at Craven Cottage.

Veteran full-back Walker was also suggested to be on the radar at Everton, with the player free to move on this summer.

He is heading for Burnley, but Everton did not miss out on him as, according to Italian journalist Daniele Longo, the Liverpool-based club were never in the race to sign him.

The defender has more than 400 Premier League appearances under his belt and Scott Parker will want to make use of that experience at Turf Moor.

Game Date Accrington Stanley (A) 15/07 Blackburn Rovers (A) 19/07 Bournemouth (N) 26/07 West Ham United (N) 30/07 Manchester United (N) 03/08 Roma (H) 09/08 Everton’s pre-season

Everton will be continuing their hunt for a right-back and they have been linked with Brazilian right-back Wesley Franca.

However, The Friedkin Group, who own Roma and Everton, are suggested to be looking for the Toffees to pay for him to loan him out to the Serie A giants.

It remains to be seen what happens regarding the Franca deal to see where he ends up this summer.

Everton are finalising a deal to sign Thierno Barry from Villarreal, as the forward has been their priority after Dominic Calvert-Lewin left the club.

Serious questions will be asked though if they do not sign another full-back.