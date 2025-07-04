Ahmad Mora/Getty Images

Turkish giants Galatasaray have started discussions for Freiburg’s Noah Atubolu, who has been targeted by West Ham United.

The London club had a season to forget in the Premier League and they will be determined to make smart decisions this summer.

Experienced goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski has departed the London Stadium, leaving a hole between the sticks that the Hammers will need to fill as they look for competition for Alphonse Areola.

Graham Potter’s side are wary of breaking financial rules and have been focused on offloading players, with Mohammed Kudus a wanted man.

Even though the club hierarchy have set their sights on multiple positions, bringing in a goalkeeper is on their list.

One of the goalkeepers that West Ham have been credited with being keen on is Freiburg’s Atubolu; they scouted him in the winter.

Now West Ham are facing competition from Turkey, as according to Turkish outlet Ajansspor, Galatasaray are showing interest in the German shot-stopper.

Competition Key info Bundesliga 26 apps, 10 clean sheets German Cup 1 app Noah Atubolu last season

They have lost Fernando Muslera this summer and are looking for a new goalkeeper.

The RAMS Park outfit will be able to provide Champions League football in the upcoming season and that could prove to be an exciting prospect for Atubolu.

Serie A club AC Milan have also shown their interest in him, but the Germany Under-21 international prefers a move to the Premier League.

Galatasaray won the Turkish Super Lig title last season and are keen to make sure they stay one step ahead of fierce rivals Fenerbahce.

If the Istanbul club firm up their interest in Atubolu with an official offer, it remains to be seen if West Ham will go in with their own bid to rival the Turkish side.