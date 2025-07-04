Steve Bardens/Getty Images

The amount of instalments that Trabzonspor will pay for Southampton striker Paul Onuachu over has emerged, along with the sell-on clause Saints have in the deal.

The Turkish club officially announced last week that they had reached an agreement to sign Onuachu permanently from Southampton.

Trabzonspor had been consistently pursuing the Nigerian international and the move is a reward for not giving up.

Onuachu had shown the Turkish team what he is capable of when he was on loan at the side by helping them secure a spot in the Europa League qualifiers for the 2024/25 season.

He finished his loan spell with 17 goals and four assists as Trabzonspor secured third spot.

Southampton would not sell Onuachu last summer as they were unhappy with the bids on the table, but he has left now.

Saints agreed to be flexible with their demands to allow Onuachu to fulfil his wish to join Fatih Tekke’s team.

Result Competition Antalyaspor 0-2 Trabzonspor Super Lig Trabzonspor 2-2 Samsunspor Super Lig Bodrum 1-1 Trabzonspor Super Lig Trabzonspor’s last three results

Now the terms of the agreement have emerged, with Trabzonspor reporting it to the Turkish stock market.

They are paying Southampton a fee of €5.67m and that fee will be paid over four instalments.

There is a sell-on clause in the agreement which will give Southampton 20 per cent of any future sale.

Onuachu is due to pick up a yearly salary of €2m.

The 31-year-old is on a three year contract at Trabzonspor and the club can also extend that by a further year.

Now Trabzonspor will be hoping the long wait to bring Onuachu back proves to be worth it.