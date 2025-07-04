Stu Forster/Getty Images

Newcastle United, alongside La Liga side Real Betis, are showing interest in Fiorentina central midfielder Amir Richardson, but the pair are expected to be left disappointed.

The Magpies are finally starting to show their urgency in this summer window, following missing out on attacker Joao Pedro, who has joined Chelsea.

They have finally made a big step towards Eddie Howe’s top transfer choice, Anthony Elanga, as they are currently close to reaching an agreement with Nottingham Forest.

Newcastle want to add more players to their arsenal and strengthening the engine room looks to be on the agenda.

The club have an interest in Fiorentina’s Richardson, who only joined last summer from French side Reims.

However, according to Italian outlet Space Viola, the Morocco international is expected to stay put at Fiorentina for now.

The Morocco midfielder has more suitors, as La Liga side Real Betis are also keen on the La Viola midfield general.

Club Years Le Havre 2021-2023 Reims 2023-2024 Fiorentina 2024- Amir Richardson’s career history

Los Verdiblancos are looking to replace Johnny Cardoso and Richardson is the new name on their radar alongside Aston Villa’s Enzo Barrenechea, who is at present financially out of reach.

Betis also look set to need to try their luck elsewhere though, amid Richardson being tipped to stay put.

Richardson joined the Serie A club last summer from French outfit Reims on a €9m deal and he made 39 appearances in his first season.

The 23-year-old’s contract runs until the summer of 2029 and it remains to be seen if Newcastle might try to convince Fiorentina to sell with a substantial bid.