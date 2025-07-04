Jan Kruger/Getty Images

Wolfsburg’s interest in Burnley’s Zeki Amdouni is genuine, but talk about negotiations between the two clubs is wide of the mark.

The Clarets had an impressive recent season in the Championship as they gathered 100 points and received automatic promotion.

Burnley have started doing business early in the transfer window, as they are aware that they need quality signings to prolong their stay in the top flight.

Scott Parker’s side have already brought in the likes of Axel Tuanzebe, Quilindschy Hartman, Loum Tchaouna and Max Weiss to strengthen their squad further.

However, they may well need to offload some players who are not part of their long-term future to boost their kitty.

Amdouni, who joined the Turf Moor outfit in the summer of 2023 when they were in the Premier League, looks like he could be on his way out of the club.

And top-flight German club Wolfsburg are now showing interest in signing the Switzerland international.

Club Years Etoile Carouge 2018-2019 Lausanne Ouchy 2019-2021 Lausanne 2021-2023 Basel (loan) 2022-2023 Burnley 2023- Benfica (loan) 2024-2025 Zeki Amdouni’s career history

It had been suggested that the clubs have started discussions regarding Amdouni, but according to German journalist Dominik Schenider, the claims regarding talks between clubs are not true.

The 24-year-old was on loan at Portuguese giants Benfica in the recent campaign, where he scored nine times and provided three assists in 43 games.

Benfica had an option to buy him, but they did not take it up and his contract at Turf Moor does not run out until the summer of 2028.

It remains to be seen when the Clarets will start negotiating with the Bundesliga club regarding a potential deal for the Swiss forward.

He has played in Switzerland, England and Portugal so far in his career.