Lyon and Roma are optimistic about a possible deal for Georges Mikautadze, who is on newly promoted Premier League side Sunderland’s list.

The Black Cats have put their foot on the gas as the new month has started and are strengthening the squad.

Surviving in the Premier League as a promoted team has been an extremely difficult task in recent years and the business that Sunderland do in the transfer window is likely to be crucial to their hopes.

Following Jobe Bellingham’s departure, Enzo Le Fee’s loan has been made permanent, while they spent a significant amount of money on Strasbourg’s Habib Diarra.

But they need a clinical goalscorer and Lyon’s hitman Mikautadze has emerged as a possible signing, with it suggested that rival clubs need to watch out for Sunderland in the chase.

Serie A giants Roma, though, are making significant progress in their chase for the Georgia striker, as they are ready to make an offer worth €18m for him.

Lyon got relegated recently to Ligue 2, and they are ready to sell him, but are asking for €20m to let the striker go.

Competition Goal contributions Ligue 1 17 Europa League 9 French Cup 2 Georges Mikautadze’s last season

And according to Italian sports daily Gazzetta dello Sport, there is optimism in both camps that a deal can be struck.

The 24-year-old is Roma’s top target this summer and the clubs continued negotiations on Thursday night.

Lyon have appealed their relegation to get it overturned and clubs around Europe are trying to get their players for a cut-price fee.

If Sunderland want to get their hands on Mikautadze, they may well need to hurry, or Roma could snap up the Georgian in the coming days and weeks.

At present, Sunderland are working on the signing of midfielder Noah Sadiki.