Tottenham Hotspur star Cristian Romero has rejected a big-money deal offered by Daniel Levy, as he wants to join Atletico Madrid and is set to hold a face-to-face meeting with the Spurs supremo.

The 27-year-old defender played an important part last season to help Tottenham lift the Europa League and is a fan favourite at the club.

Romero’s performances have caught the attention of Spanish giants Atletico Madrid and Diego Simeone is pushing to bring his countrymen to the club.

Rojiblancos tried to sign Romero ahead of the FIFA Club World Cup so that the Spurs star could help them during the tournament in the USA, but they failed to agree on a deal.

It has been suggested that Spurs have been set to hold a new set of discussions with Atletico Madrid regarding a potential transfer deal.

Now according to Spanish journalist Ruben Uria, Spurs chairman Levy offered to make Romero the highest-paid player in the Tottenham squad, but Romero ‘said no’.

The Argentinian informed Levy that the situation ‘isn’t a matter of money’ and stressed that he wants a ‘new challenge’ with Atletico Madrid.

Season Position 2024–25 17th 2023–24 5th 2022–23 8th 2021–22 4th 2020–21 7th Tottenham Hotspur’s last five league finishes

The Tottenham supremo will make another attempt by meeting Romero face-to-face to convince him to stay in north London.

Romero will return to the training ground during Thomas Frank’s pre-season training camp and he will not put in a transfer request to force himself out of the club, as he wants a ‘graceful exit’.

It is suggested that Tottenham have set an €80m price tag on his head and Atletico Madrid are willing to pay €65m with a structure of €55m upfront and €10m in add-ons.

Now it remains to be seen whether Tottenham will lose their defensive rock Romero this summer as Frank looks to build on Ange Postecoglou’s success.

Spurs have already signed a new defender in the shape of young Japanese Kota Takai, but he will likely not be asked to replace Romero.