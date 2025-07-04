Dan Mullan/Getty Images

Southampton have agreed a deal with 1. FC Koln for striker Damion Downs and final details of his personal terms and medical will be sorted after the Gold Cup, according journalist Mark McAdam.

Saints are set to begin a new era under their new boss, Will Still, who will be looking to rebuild the club after a disastrous Premier League campaign.

Several players are expected to depart, with Paul Onuachu and Kamaldeen Sulemana being sold, and Armel Bella-Kotchap, Jan Bednarek linked with a move away from the club.

Scoring goals was an issue for the Hampshire outfit last season and with Onuachu securing his long-awaited move to Trabzonspor this summer, they still will need to add firepower in that department.

Southampton are looking in the market for a centre forward and they have their eyes set on Koln’s 20-year-old star Downs.

The centre forward last season fired Koln to promotion to the Bundesliga by netting ten goals while assisting five times in 29 games.

Downs is someone the Saints are keen on and they had sent an offer for the striker which could not be ignored by the newly promoted German side.

Season Position 2024–25 20th (Premier League, relegated) 2023–24 4th (Championship, promoted via play-offs) 2022–23 20th (Premier League, relegated) 2021–22 15th (Premier League) 2020–21 15th (Premier League) Southampton’s last five league finishes

A bid in the region of €8m was sent by Southampton and now it has been claimed that they have managed to come to an agreement with Koln to sign the striker.

Personal terms with Downs, who is currently away participating in the Gold Cup with the USA squad, are yet to be finalised.

His medical and the finer details will be sorted out after his return from the tournament, which is set to end on Sunday when the USA take on Mexico in the final.

Downs has featured in the three games so far for his national side and the Southampton fans will keep an eye on the final to see a glimpse of Downs’ talents.