Mozambique international Reinildo will be signing a contract on Monday, in Madrid, before he joins Sunderland on a free transfer.

The Black Cats have shown enough urgency already in the summer window to stay ahead of the curve as they are back in the Premier League.

Competing with the already-established Premier League teams is certainly a massive task, but having a good transfer window could give them the strength to make a case for themselves.

Stopping goals in the top flight is a difficult job and they need experience and quality in their backline so they go well-prepared in the new season.

The Black Cats have a deal in place to sign Reinildo, who has left Atletico Madrid this month following his contract expiry.

And, now, according to Italian journalist Rudy Galetti, on Monday, he will be signing his official contract to become a new Sunderland player.

It has been suggested that he will be signing the contract in the Spanish capital, Madrid, and the contract will be a two-year deal.

Game Date West Ham (H) 16/08 Burnley (A) 23/08 Brentford (H) 30/08 Sunderland’s first three games

The 31-year-old had other clubs interested in his signature, but he has decided to start his new journey in England.

The left-footed defender is comfortable playing as a left-back or centre-back, which could be beneficial for Regis Le Bris.

Following the arrivals of Habib Diarra and Noah Sadiki, Reinildo is set to become their third new signing of the summer.

Sunderland start their pre-season against Gateshead on 12th July and Reinildo will look to show his first glimpse to the Black Cats fans against the National League side.