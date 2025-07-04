Alessandro Sabattini/Getty Images

Tottenham Hotspur have made an enquiry about potentially signing highly rated Genoa defender Koni De Winter, who Crystal Palace have been attempting to bring in.

The 23-year-old Belgian defender is on Crystal Palace’s wish list, as they have him on their mind as a replacement for their captain, Marc Guehi, who might leave this summer.

Genoa want a fee in the region of €25m to part ways with De Winter and Palace have stood ready to sign him.

Crystal Palace were in negotiations with the Belgian defender, but it has been suggested that De Winter purposely delayed the deal, as the London outfit’s verdict regarding their future in the Europa League is yet unclear.

However, other teams are planning to take advantage of the situation, as Tottenham Hotspur have entered the race for De Winter, according to journalist Ben Jacobs.

It has been claimed that Spurs have made an enquiry regarding De Winter amid interest from several Italian outfits.

Serie A champions Inter Milan and Coppa Italia winners Bologna are among the admirers of the Genoa defender.

Team Monza Hellas Verona Roma Venezia Fiorentina Lazio Teams Koni De Winter was booked against last season

While Bologna are considering a deal for the Spurs and Crystal Palace target, Inter Milan have submitted an enquiry.

The 23-year-old is a product of the Juventus academy system and has featured in 57 games for Genoa for them so far.

Crystal Palace are hoping to receive their European verdict soon and they could have a tough task of convincing De Winter to join them, as Inter Milan and Tottenham will be offering him Champions League football.

Tottenham are keen to tighten up their defence and they are looking at Parma’s Giovanni Leoni as an option, having been told he can become top class.

Thomas Frank’s side have already signed young defender Kota Takai, but they might lose Cristian Romero to Atletico Madrid.

De Winter looks set to be spoiled for choice this summer and the odds must be firmly against him remaining at Genoa for another season.