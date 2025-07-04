Malcolm Couzens/Getty Images

Go Ahead Eagles sporting director Jan Willem van Dop believes that Oliver Antman, who has been linked with Birmingham City, could bring in more than €6m if he departs the club.

Blues had a record-breaking season in League One as they marched onto the Championship, but they are not slowing down.

Birmingham are ready to make their push to make it to the Premier League next and they are showing that they are not afraid to spend.

Chris Davies’ side have brought in the likes of Tommy Doyle, Demarai Gray and Bright Osayi-Samuel through the door already, but more players are on their radar.

In recent weeks, they have been linked with Go Ahead Eagles’ winger Antman, who is also on the radar of Blackburn Rovers.

The Kowet’s sporting director Van Dop has admitted that they have received an offer for Antman, but he insisted that the offer was not a realistic one.

“The same applies to Antman. An offer was made through the agent, but the agent himself says that it is not realistic”, Van Dop told Dutch outlet Oost.nl.

Season Position 2024–25 1st (League One, champions) 2023–24 22nd (Championship, relegated) 2022–23 17th (Championship) 2021–22 20th (Championship) 2020–21 18th (Championship) Birmingham City’s last five league finishes

However, he is not saying that Antman is not for sale, as the Kowert deal-maker believes that the Finland international should cost more than €6m.

“Go Ahead Eagles has also made progress.

“Then you have to look at it from the winter to the summer; look at the value of the group of players in the winter break and after the end of the season, that is a huge difference.

“We think that [Jakob] Breum and Antman can leave for more than €6m”, he added.

Antman joined Go Ahead Eagles last summer and impressed in his first season with 15 assists and six goals in 32 Eredivisie appearances.

It remains to be seen if Blues will look to meet Kowet’s valuation for the Finland attacker in the upcoming weeks and months.