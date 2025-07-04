Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

West Bromwich Albion have agreed a deal with Norwegian top flight side Brann for Aune Heggebo and he is set to travel to England on Saturday to complete his move.

The Baggies have a new man in charge of them in the form of former Tottenham Hotspur assistant manager Ryan Mason, who is in his first managerial job.

Under Mason’s guidance they are looking to get back to the Premier League and in order to do so, they are keen to bring in reinforcements.

West Brom struggled in the goalscoring department last season; they brought in Devante Cole and Tammer Bany but failed to find a solution in them.

They are searching for a centre forward and their search has led them to Norwegian outfit Brann’s Heggebo.

The 23-year-old centre forward has been in brilliant form this season and he has scored seven goals in 13 games for Brann with registering two assists in the process.

It has been suggested that several clubs from England are after his signature, but West Brom have managed to agree to a deal with Brann to sign him, according to Norwegian broadcaster TV 2.

Player From Fee Oliver Burke RB Leipzig £15m Nacer Chadli Tottenham Hotspur £13m Salomon Rondon Zenit Saint Petersburg £12m Jay Rodriguez Southampton £12m Brown Ideye Dynamo Kyiv £10m West Bromwich Albion F.C.’s top 5 record transfers

Mason’s side have agreed to pay a fee in the region of £4.7m to the Norwegian side but some final details are yet to be sorted, which is expected to not pose an issue.

The player is set to travel to England on Saturday to complete his signing with the Baggies.

Brann received an offer from an unnamed club for Heggebo during the winter window, but they refused to sell him.

West Brom have managed to meet Brann’s expectations and if all goes right, next season Heggebo will don the Baggies shirt with the intention to help them earn promotion to the Premier League.

The centre forward has featured in the Conference League qualifiers for the Norwegian club and has made 146 appearances for them while netting 51 goals.