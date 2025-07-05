Paolo Bruno/Getty Images

AC Milan have turned down the chance to sign Aston Villa loan star Marco Asensio this summer, with the attacker dubbed ‘not suitable’.

Villa had Asensio on loan during the second half of last season and he did chip in with key goal contributions.

The Spaniard scored three times as Aston Villa got past Club Brugge in the Champions League knockout round.

He also scored twice against top five rivals Chelsea in the Premier League, helping Villa to a 2-1 win, although it was ultimately to no avail as they missed out on the Champions League.

While his loan has now ended, Aston Villa have been credited with being keen on bringing him back.

However, Asensio’s agents have been looking at a number of clubs for their client, with Turkish giants Fenerbahce one option.

AC Milan though will not be in the mix for Asensio, according to Italian daily Gazzetta dello Sport (via Tutto Mercato).

Trophy Champions League x4 La Liga x3 Ligue 1 x2 UEFA Super Cup x3 French Cup x1 FIFA Club World Cup x4 Spanish Cup x1 Major trophies Marco Asensio has won

He was offered to the Rossoneri as an option, but technical director Igli Tare ruled out making a move.

He believes that Asensio is ‘not suitable’ for Massimiliano Allegri’s system at the club.

Paris Saint-Germain are keen to offload the Spaniard and if he is still available later in the transfer window then the deal could become a tempting one for Aston Villa.

The Villa Park outfit are expected to offload several players as they look to bring their wage bill down.

Boss Unai Emery though will at the same time want to make sure he has a strong enough squad to compete.