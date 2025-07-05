Harry Murphy/Getty Images

Leeds United are closing in on a further defensive capture and he ‘could arrive in England tomorrow’ as the Whites bid to snap him up.

The Yorkshire giants have already added to their defensive options by signing Jaka Bijol and Sebastiaan Bornauw this summer.

However, with Junior Firpo having left at the end of his contract and Max Wober moved on loan to Werder Bremen, Leeds are short on left-back options.

They are trying to address it by signing Lille left-back Gabriel Gudmundsson and, according to journalist Graham Smyth, are ‘now close to a deal’.

Matters are so advanced that Gudmundsson ‘could arrive in England tomorrow’, with the Whites continuing to hold talks over the deal.

The Swedish left-back has just a year left on his contract at Lille and the French side appear prepared to cash in on him.

He made 30 appearances in Ligue 1 for Lille over the course of last season, but was in and out of the side over the course of the second half of the campaign.

Club Country Halmstads Sweden Groningen Netherlands Lille France Clubs that Gabriel Gudmundsson has played for

Moving to Leeds and playing in the Premier League looks to appeal to Gudmundsson, and the Whites are trying to make that happen.

He has so far played his football in his native Sweden, in the Netherlands and most recently France.

Gudmundsson played for Lille in all of their Champions League league phase games last term, even featuring in a defeat at the hands of Liverpool.

By the time of the knockout round tie against Borussia Dortmund, he was limited to just 23 minutes in the second leg.

Leeds will surely want the 26-year-old to have a full pre-season under Farke, which increases the need for a quick deal.

If he joins, then Leeds could potentially field a back four comprised of three new signings at some point next season, with Bijol, Bornauw and Gudmundsson all in it.