Michael Owens/Getty Images

Everton and Leeds United target Timothy Weah has not been offered by Juventus to Marseille in a deal for Leonardo Balerdi.

Weah is a player that Juventus want to offload this summer and they agreed a deal to sell him to Nottingham Forest.

The American though was unimpressed with Forest as a destination and refused to make the move, leading to the Premier League side giving up.

A move to the Premier League could still happen though as Leeds have asked about him and Everton are interested.

It has been suggested that Juventus could use Weah as part of a deal for Juventus defender Balerdi.

However, according to Italian journalist Orazio Accomando, Juventus have not offered Weah to Marseille.

Juventus do not even have any talks with Marseille over Balerdi happening at the moment.

Balerdi is someone Leeds showed interest in early in the window, but Marseille made clear their desire to not do business easily.

Leeds instead moved to sign another centre-back in Jaka Bijol from Udinese, followed up by the capture of another in Sebastian Bornauw.

Everton, another potential destination for Weah, are expected to look to improve in the final third this summer after they regularly struggled to score goals in the Premier League.

They have been working to bring in Thierno Barry from Villarreal and Weah would represent another exciting attacking addition for their first season at the Hill Dickinson Stadium next term.

Weah featured in 30 league games for the Old Lady last season, netting five goals while laying on three assists.