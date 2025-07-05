David Ramos/Getty Images

Spanish side Villarreal will use some of the cash generated from selling Thierno Barry to Everton to pursue Carlos Soler, who was on loan at West Ham United last season.

Villarreal are selling Barry to David Moyes’ Everton for a fee of €35m plus add-ons, while another attacker, in the shape of Alex Baena, has been sold to Atletico Madrid for €50m.

Barry’s move to the Merseyside club has been essentially done and dusted, leaving Villarreal counting the cash.

The sales have hugely boosted the Yellow Submarine to such an extent they are now looking at Soler again.

According to Spanish daily Estadio Deportivo, Villarreal plan to enquire about Soler again and have not ruled out signing him from Paris Saint-Germain.

Soler was on loan at West Ham last season, but made only a limited impact during a troubled campaign for the Hammers.

The midfielder is expected to be in demand this summer and signing him could be an expensive operation for Villarreal.

They could try to sign him on loan with an option to buy, but with more cash coming in from the Barry sale, signing him permanently has not been ruled out.

Game Minute booked Fulham (A) 82nd Chelsea (H) 90th Tottenham Hotspur (A) 67th Wolves (H) 50th Bournemouth (A) 23rd Nottingham Forest (H) 90th Carlos Soler’s West Ham bookings

Villarreal are expecting there to be competition for Soler’s signature.

Soler made 31 appearances for West Ham in the Premier League last season, scoring once and providing a single assist.

His final appearance for West Ham came at home against Nottingham Forest, as the Hammers went down to a 2-1 defeat.

Soler’s current contract at the Parc des Princes, where he is out of favour, still has another two years left to run.

While they will get €35m in a fixed fee from selling Barry to Everton, what will trigger the add-ons to push the total higher is unclear.