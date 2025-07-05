Steve Welsh/Getty Images

Hearts are now on the brink of signing attacker Pierre Landry Kabore after they agreed a fee for his services and thrashed out terms.

The Jambos are backing new boss Derek McInnes as they look to make an impact in the Scottish Premiership in the approaching campaign.

They have managed to keep hold of Lawrence Shankland on a new three-year deal and have been holding talks with JK Trans Narva over signing another attacker in the shape of Kabore.

He has been a star man for the Estonian side and is able to operate either as a winger or a striker.

Now Hearts look to have got their man as, according to journalist Lorenzo Lepore, they have agreed a fee with the Estonian outfit for Kabore.

They have also managed to agree personal terms with the attacker.

As such, ‘everything is sealed’ and now the only thing standing between Kabore and becoming a Hearts player is his visa.

Competition Goal contributions Estonian League 15 apps, 12 goals, 2 assists Estonian Cup 5 apps, 10 goals, 2 assists Pierre Landry Kabore this season

A Burkina Faso international, Hearts will be looking to navigate the visa hurdle as quickly as they can and get him in through the door.

In the current Estonian season, Kabore has scored 12 times in just 15 league outings, along with providing another two assists for his team-mates.

He has also looked lethal in the Estonian Cup, with a whopping ten goals in five games, though it was not enough to prevent JK Narva Trans going out at the semi-final stage.

Kabore has been capped twice by Burkina Faso at international level and his debut only came in June.

Hearts will hope to have landed an exciting talent who can terrorise Scottish Premiership defences and, at the age of 24, develop further.