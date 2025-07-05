Naomi Baker/Getty Images

Bundesliga outfit Hamburg have joined that race for the signature of in-demand Southampton star Armel Bella-Kotchap.

The 23-year-old defender joined Southampton from German side Bochum in the summer of 2022 and in the first season, despite some injuries, he featured regularly for them.

The German centre-back has another year left on his contract and he is likely to move on from Southampton following their relegation to the Championship.

Saints have just recently seen striker Paul Onuachu and winger Kamaldeen Sulemana depart St Mary’s.

Bella-Kotchap also wants to play regularly, as he wants to get into the Germany squad for the 2026 World Cup.

A return to Germany looks the most likely outcome this summer and he is already drawing interest from Borussia Monchengladbach and Werder Bremen.

Werder Bremen though have just signed a centre-back in the shape of Max Wober from Leeds United.

Game Date Eastleigh (A) 12/07 Espanyol (Behind closed doors) 26/07 Brighton (H) 02/08 Southampton friendlies

Now, according to German daily the Hamburger Abendblatt, newly promoted Bundesliga outfit Hamburg have also joined the race for Southampton defender Bella-Kotchap.

Hamburg managed to finish second in the 2. Bundesliga last season, securing a spot back in the top flight.

Southampton will be keen to bring in as much money as possible to put the cash at the disposal of new boss Will Still.

Still is due to see Saints in action next weekend when they face Eastleigh in a friendly clash, while they have a meeting with Spanish side Espanyol on the agenda for later this month.