Eastbourne Borough boss Matt Gray has insisted that Crystal Palace starlet Victor Akinwale has ‘huge potential’ after he landed him on loan.

The Eagles academy has produced exciting talents over the years and they still have a very potent youth system.

They make sure to send them out on loan to play senior football in the lower leagues to help them grow constantly.

Akinwale, who came through Crystal Palace’s academy and is currently part of their Under-21s, has been sent out on loan.

National League outfit Eastbourne Borough have got hold of the young Palace forward for a season, where he will be playing the upcoming 2025-26 campaign.

The Sports boss, Gray, is clear that the Eagles loanee will provide his side’s forward line with more dynamic options.

The 44-year-old did not hide his excitement regarding Akinwale’s arrival as he believes the 20-year-old has huge potential.

“Victor comes in as my first loan signing, but someone who I’ve seen play at Crystal Palace”, Gray told his club’s media about the Palace loan star.

“He has huge potential and will add real competition and provide a good dynamic to our forward line.

“I’d like to thank Gary Issott, the Academy Manager, for his help in the move and look forward to working with him.”

Akinwale has impressed at international level as well, as the England Under-18s have capped him.

Crystal Palace will be keeping their eyes on his first-ever loan spell away from the club to see how he handles the cut and thrust of the National League South.