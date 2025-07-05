Marco Luzzani/Getty Images

Malik Thiaw is still on AC Milan’s outgoing list despite his efforts to change manager Massimiliano Allegri and the club’s mind, with Newcastle United namechecked as still being ‘very interested’.

AC Milan brought in 23-year-old centre-back from German outfit Schalke in the summer of 2022 and he has featured in 85 games in the red and white stripes.

Last season Thiaw started as a regular starter, but later lost his place in the Rossoneri side.

The Rossoneri also experienced a tough campaign where they finished eighth in Serie A and missed out on securing a spot in Europe.

They have appointed a new manager in the form of Allegri and the Italian tactician does not have Thiaw in his plans for the upcoming campaign.

The German defender has no shortage of suitors, as Serie A outfit Como and Premier League outfit Newcastle have him on their list.

However, Thiaw does not have a transfer in mind, as he returned for the pre-season training camp on Friday and he wants to convince Allegri and the club that he is up to the task in the upcoming season.

Club Years Schalke 2020-2022 AC Milan 2022- Malick Thiaw’s career history

But according to Italian daily Gazzetta dello Sport (via Tutto Mercato), despite the Newcastle target’s efforts to get back into the good books of the club and their new manager, AC Milan have decided to keep him transfer listed.

Newcastle have been regularly linked with the defender and it is suggested they are still ‘very interested’ in taking him to St James’ Park.

However, they will face stiff competition for Thiaw’s signature as Como are ready to pay AC Milan €35m to seal a move for him.

Como are spending this summer and have already signed Jesus Rodriguez from Real Betis, while Celtic’s Nicolas Kuhn is also joining.

It is unclear whether Newcastle are considering putting in a bid for Thiaw, who has two more years left on his current deal.

They will also need to convince the player about a move and having Champions League football to show for it could work in their favour.