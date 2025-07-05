Stephen Pond/Getty Images

Championship outfit Norwich City have seen their bid for Portsmouth target Pelle Mattsson rejected by Danish side Silkeborg.

Norwich have appointed a new manager in the form of Liam Manning, who left Bristol City to join them.

The Canaries hierarchy want to help Manning build a team which will be able to take them back to the Premier League after a three-year hiatus.

Norwich have already brought in a host of players in the form of Harry Darling, Jakov Medic, Vladan Kovacevic and Jacob Wright, but Manning is eyeing a creative midfielder.

Their search for a midfielder has led them to Denmark and they are interested in signing Silkeborg’s Mattsson.

However, they are not the only interested side, as a host of Championship clubs are interested in him and John Mousinho’s Portsmouth are among them.

Pompey managed to avoid relegation last season and this summer they want to strengthen Mousinho’s hand by bringing in players who he deems can help them finish high up in the table.

Player Age Jacob Wright 19 Vladan Kovacevic 27 Jakov Medic 26 Harry Darling 25 Louie Moulden 23 Daniel Grimshaw 27 Norwich City arrivals

Mattsson is someone that Mousinho rates highly, but now they are facing stiff competition from their Championship rivals Norwich.

Norwich have decided to make a move and submitted a bid for the 23-year-old midfielder but have seen that rejected by Silkeborg, according to Danish outlet Bold.

The Canaries’ bid was in the region of £1.7m and Silkeborg consider Mattsson a key player of the squad and do not want to part ways.

Mattsson’s current contract runs out in December 2026 and it remains to be seen whether Portsmouth will accelerate their efforts to beat Norwich to the signature of the midfielder in the coming days.