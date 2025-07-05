Stu Forster/Getty Images

Max Wober had a ‘difficult’ last season at Leeds United, Werder Bremen football chief Peter Niemeyer believes, but has seen positive signs from the defender his club have snapped up.

The defender was unavailable for a number of games in the Championship last season due to injury, but when he was fit, he was well down the pecking order under Daniel Farke.

Wober ended the campaign with just eight appearances in the league to his name and was an unused substitute in a further 18 matches.

Leeds boss Farke preferred other options at the back and the Whites have now signed more centre-backs.

Jaka Bijol and Sebastiaan Bornauw have both joined Leeds, meaning if Wober had stayed put he would have likely been looking at next to no game time.

Wober has been deemed surplus to requirements by Farke and he has been sent out on loan to Germany, where he has already spent time with Borussia Monchengladbach.

Werder Bremen are his destination and Niemeyer makes no bones about the fact that Wober had a ‘difficult’ last season with Leeds, as injuries and being down the pecking order hit hard.

Game Competition Arminia Bielefeld (A) German Cup Eintracht Frankfurt (A) Bundesliga Bayer Leverkusen (H) Bundesliga Werder Bremen’s first three games

He has though seen positive signs and citing the defender’s return to the Austria national team fold, Niemeyer told Werder Bremen’s official website: “We are very pleased that we were able to convince Maximilian to join Werder.

“With him, we are bringing in an internationally experienced defender whose quality will give us further stability in defence.

“After a difficult last season, he recently made a good comeback with the national team.

“We are convinced that he will continue this positive trend with us.”

Werder Bremen have an option to buy included in the loan deal which could well mean that Wober has played his last ever game for Leeds.

The centre-back, who can also play as a left-back, has been handed the number 39 shirt by Werder Bremen.