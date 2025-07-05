Pete Norton/Getty Images

Sunderland are pushing to secure a deal with Club Brugge for Chemsdine Talbi, who is keen on a move to join them.

This summer, Regis Le Bris has set about strengthening his Sunderland squad for his first season in the Premier League and already made a splash.

The Frenchman lost his midfield weapon Jobe Bellingham to Borussia Dortmund in return for a hefty transfer fee, but has brought players in the form of Habib Diarra and Noah Sadiki to strengthen that area.

Sunderland also lost firepower in the attacking department as Tom Watson left them to join Premier League outfit Brighton & Hove Albion.

Le Bris’ side have been linked with attacking targets and one of them is from Belgian outfit Club Brugge.

Talbi, 20, is a product of Club Brugge’s academy system and the right winger turned some heads with his performances last season.

Talbi made 44 appearances in all competitions for the Belgian club last season including eleven in Europe’s premier cup competition, the Champions League.

New arrival Age Habib Diarra 21 Enzo Le Fee 25 Noah Sadiki 20 Sunderland’s signings so far

According to Belgian journalist Sacha Tavolieri, Sunderland are ‘now pushing’ to agree a deal with Club Brugge to acquire Talbi’s services.

The Black Cats are trying to negotiate a deal which could be worth in the region of €20m and it is suggested that the Moroccan is ‘keen on the move’

Newly promoted Premier League outfit Sunderland are ready to offer a five-year deal to Talbi, who is very highly rated at Club Brugge.

Last season, the right winger featured three times against Aston Villa and once against Manchester City in the Champions League.

He has featured in a total of 53 games for Club Brugge so far in his career, with seven goals and five assists to his name.