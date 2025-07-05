Alex Burstow/Getty Images

Juventus want to offload Leeds United transfer target Douglas Luiz ‘quickly’ so that they can go all out for Sporting Lisbon midfielder Morten Hjulmand.

Luiz secured a move to Turin last summer from Aston Villa last summer, as the Lions looked to offload him to meet PSR rules in the Premier League.

He managed to feature in just 19 of Juventus’ 38 league matches, missing a chunk of action with a muscle injury.

Luiz has been tipped to move on this summer, with the Premier League viewed as the most likely destination for him.

Juventus are also looking at change in the middle of the park and have identified Sporting Lisbon’s Hjulmand as an option to strengthen their midfield.

They need to get Luiz off the books to get going on a bid for him though and now, according to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato, that is something they intend to do ‘quickly’.

Juventus want a quick sale and that may well play into the hands of Leeds, who have been heavily linked with wanting him.

Midfielder Age Ethan Ampadu 24 Ao Tanaka 26 Ilia Gruev 26 Charlie Crew 19 Darko Gyabi 21 Leeds United’s midfielders

Luiz, though, has a contract with Juventus running until the summer of 2029 and it remains to be seen whether they offer any discount to the interested clubs to push forward a move.

The midfielder knows the Premier League and would represent the kind of experienced option who would boost Leeds’ survival hopes next season.

The Brazilian was widely considered to be the top defensively minded midfielder on the books at Aston Villa and one of the best in the league.

He was even under consideration at Arsenal.

Villa were forced to cash in against their wishes, but Luiz’s Italian adventure has turned sour.

Leeds have been operating Ethan Ampadu as a defensive midfielder, while Ao Tanaka and Ilia Gruev are further options, and deploying Luiz alongside one of them could hugely boost their solidity in the Premier League.