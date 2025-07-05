Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images

Spanish La Liga side Villarreal are yet to make a formal offer for West Ham United and Wolves target Evann Guessand in the ongoing transfer window, but they are keen.

The 24-year-old Nice attacker is talk of the town after an excellent season with the French outfit where he netted 12 times while registering nine assists in 33 games.

Guessand is being sought out by a host of European outfits in the ongoing window, with West Ham and Wolves being among them.

West Ham need to add firepower to their final third, which has been clear to Graham Potter after overseeing them last season and they are considering the Nice star.

However, the Hammers’ Premier League rivals Wolves have been more proactive in the hunt for Guessand, as they submitted a concrete offer to Nice for the forward.

However, Wolves’ attempt was not successful, as it has been suggested that Nice are looking for a fee in the region of £26m to let Guessand depart.

Jose Mourinho’s Fenerbahce are keen to sign him and Spanish outfit Villarreal are also after Guessand’s services.

Competition Details Ligue 1 33 apps, 12 goals, 9 assists Europa League 7 apps, 1 goal French Cup 2 apps, 1 assist Evann Guessand’s season

His performances last season left a strong impression on the Villarreal hierarchy, but according to French outlet Foot Mercato, they are yet to submit an official offer.

Fenerbahce boss Mourinho held a Zoom meeting with the Ivory Coast international to convince him on a potential move to Turkey and it has been suggested that he is in favour of joining.

The Turkish outfit are desperate to bring in quality players to beat their rivals Galatasaray to the league title next season and they might put in a bid close to Nice’s expectations.

Wolves have pocketed hefty fees for the transfers of Matheus Cunha and Rayan Ait-Nouri in the ongoing window and they will be hoping to utilise it to bring in replacements.

Another Premier League outfit, Brighton, are also interested in the striker as the transfer race for Guessand’s signature heats up.