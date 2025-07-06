Gualter Fatia/Getty Images

Arsenal are ‘finalising negotiations’ to sign Manchester United target Viktor Gyokeres from Sporting Lisbon and the deal is set to surpass Alexander Isak’s move to Newcastle United as a Swedish record.

Gyokeres was on fire for Sporting Lisbon in Portuguese football last season, scoring 54 goals in just 52 games, and has been widely expected to move on this summer.

Sporting Lisbon have wanted to drive a hard bargain and that has led to Gyokeres going to war with the Portuguese side to force an exit.

Now an exit is indeed looming as both clubs are finalising the final details of a move to Arsenal for the striker, according to Swedish daily Aftonbladet.

Gyokeres’ agent has been hard at work in meetings and the move is expected to be completely agreed within the coming weeks.

The move will become a record transfer for a Swedish player, beating the money that Newcastle paid to Real Sociedad for Isak, which was around £63m.

It is suggested the fee to take Gyokeres to the Emirates Stadium will come in at around £69m.

Manager Time at Club Mikel Arteta 22nd December 2019 – present Unai Emery 23rd May 2018 – 29th November 2019 Arsene Wenger 1st October 1996 – 13th May 2018 Bruce Rioch 15th June 1995 – 12th August 1996 George Graham 14th May 1986 – 21st February 1995 Last five permanent Arsenal managers

The move will hand Mikel Arteta the striker he has been desperate to sign this summer.

All eyes though will be on whether Gyokeres can repeat in the Premier League what he has done in the Portuguese league.

That could be considered to be uncertain, with strikers from the country faring differently.

Dutchman Ricky van Wolfswinkel scored goals on a regular basis for Sporting Lisbon, but then struggled to translate that when he signed for Norwich City.

Van Wolfswinkel record two full seasons of 20 plus goals at Sporting Lisbon, but then netted just once in the Premier League for Norwich as he flopped.

Gyokeres though has already played in England, with Coventry City, while recently he was labelled a ‘beast’ and ‘like Luis Suarez’ by one of his Sporting Lisbon team-mates.

Arsenal are banking on the Swede being the man to fire them to a first Premier League title since 2004.