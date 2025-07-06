Pete Norton/Getty Images

Charlton Athletic ‘are interested’ in making a third signing of the summer transfer window, with a club relegated from the Championship in their crosshairs, according to journalist Richard Cawley.

The Addicks are starting to ramp up their transfer business after taking careful approach, wary of the clubs they are now competing with for players.

Charlton have added Thomas Kaminski to boost their options between the sticks, while Amari’i Bell has joined as a free agent.

Now they are looking towards raiding Luton Town once again, having signed Kaminski and Bell from the Hatters.

The player in Charlton’s crosshairs is defender Reece Burke.

Burke would add to Jones’ defensive options as he is able to operate both as a centre-back and also as a right-back.

Due to turn 29 years old in September, Burke is an experienced Championship campaigner, but his spell at Luton has been affected by injuries.

Season Position 2024–25 4th (League One) 2023–24 16th (League One) 2022–23 10th (League One) 2021–22 13th (League One) 2020–21 7th (League One) 2019–20 22nd (Championship, relegated) Charlton Athletic’s last six league finishes

He missed a major chunk of last season as Luton saw themselves relegated down to League One.

Now Burke could be handed the opportunity to take an instant step back up to the Championship with Charlton.

Burke came through the youth set-up at West Ham United and was sent out on numerous loan spells by the Hammers before he signed for Hull City permanently in 2018.

The defender remained with the Tigers until Luton Town snapped him up on a free transfer in 2021.

He has played in the Championship for Wigan Athletic, on loan, Hull and Luton Town, meaning Charlton would be getting a known quantity if they sign him this summer.

Burke also featured in the Premier League when Luton Town were promoted and when fit was a first choice pick in the centre-back position for the Hatters.

If Charlton do sign him then they will need to make sure they can keep him fit, given his injury issues in recent seasons.